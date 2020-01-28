K12 (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

K12 (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. K12 updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

K12 stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

