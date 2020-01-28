Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter valued at $4,916,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 457.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kamada by 69.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $6.52. 34,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,835. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.30. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

