Karani Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Paycom Software accounts for 1.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.90. The company had a trading volume of 419,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,274. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $139.43 and a 12-month high of $324.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.