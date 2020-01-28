Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,052. TriMas Corp has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.