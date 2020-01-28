Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $455,000 in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,567 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,707 shares of company stock worth $28,081,539 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.24. 28,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.