Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,953,848. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

