Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

