Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Shake Shack makes up approximately 2.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

SHAK traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

