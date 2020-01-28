Kava (KAVA) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00011807 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava