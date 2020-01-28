Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Acquires 21,209 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 10.3% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned approximately 1.95% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $58,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,953. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

