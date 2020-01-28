Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Decreases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.44. 45,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

