Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $156.17. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,379. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.19 and a 1-year high of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

