Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.82. 1,416,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $197.66 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock worth $89,231,591. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

