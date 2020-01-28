Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. 858,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

