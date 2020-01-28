Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 510,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after buying an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 645,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,356,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 628,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,375,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,818. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.