Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 503,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.