Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MMM traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,456,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

