Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of KFFB opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

