Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 402.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 474,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 505,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.