Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 680,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

