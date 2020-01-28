Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. 879,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,762. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

