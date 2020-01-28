Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 814,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,159,624 shares of company stock worth $23,136,827 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

