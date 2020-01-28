Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.22 Million Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.82% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $371.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

