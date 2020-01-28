Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.59% of Colliers International Group worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,991,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIGI. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.