Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 739 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,464,000 after buying an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 442,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,796,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after buying an additional 378,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

