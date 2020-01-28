Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,584 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

