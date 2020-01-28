Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 202 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after buying an additional 512,394 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 9,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

