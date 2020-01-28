Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Korvest’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Korvest has a 12-month low of A$2.30 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.14.

Get Korvest alerts:

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The company also manufactures cable and pipe support solutions under the EzyStrut name; designs and assembles access systems for large mobile equipment under the Power Step name; and sells, hires, and repairs specialized tools in the form of torque wrenches, hydraulic pumps, huck tools and power rigs, and related accessories under the Titan Technologies name.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.