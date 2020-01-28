Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Korvest’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Korvest has a 12-month low of A$2.30 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.14.
Korvest Company Profile
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.