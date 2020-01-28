Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

