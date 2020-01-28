Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $94.75. 2,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

