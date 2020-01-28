Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

LW stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

