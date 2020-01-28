Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
LW stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.
In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
