Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

