Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

