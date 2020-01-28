Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.
In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
