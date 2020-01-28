Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

