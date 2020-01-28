LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 3,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685. LCNB has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

