Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 145,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

