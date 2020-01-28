Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.09

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 77395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,639,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 635,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

