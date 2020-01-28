LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

