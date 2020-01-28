LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXO opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

