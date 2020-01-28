LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 707,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.32 and a 52-week high of $185.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

