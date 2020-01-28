LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

