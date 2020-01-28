Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.02 million. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $32,811.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

