Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.