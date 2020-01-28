Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

SQ opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.03, a PEG ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.