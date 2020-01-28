Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $41,000 Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

