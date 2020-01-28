Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

FNDE opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

