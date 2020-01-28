Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 194 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

