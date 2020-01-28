Lindsay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,947% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.50. 988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNN. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

