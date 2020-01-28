LiteDoge Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $149,582.00 and $17.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,512.69 or 2.16288312 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026162 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

