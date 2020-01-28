Littelfuse’s (LFUS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $184.56 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.